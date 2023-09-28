Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 160,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.