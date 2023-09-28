Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 32,382 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,382 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $84,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 189,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 160,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
