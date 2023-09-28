Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $15.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 9.4% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.60 and its 200-day moving average is $350.71.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
