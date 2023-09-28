Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.0% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $355.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.60 and a 200-day moving average of $350.71. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

