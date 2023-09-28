First County Bank CT Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First County Bank CT acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $167.85 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

