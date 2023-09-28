PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,554,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.
Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $203.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.16%.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tractor Supply
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 5 Cheap Ways to Ride The AI Supercycle to Profits
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Low Beta Stocks To Offset A Possible Hard Landing
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Intriguing ETFs Trading Under $10 a Share
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.