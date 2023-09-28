Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 238 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

ISRG traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $294.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,468. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.59 and a 200-day moving average of $301.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

