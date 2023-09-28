Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.2% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $47,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after buying an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $822.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $774.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

