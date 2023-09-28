Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,229,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,026,242. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

