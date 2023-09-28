Eastern Bank Makes New $17.39 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total transaction of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.35. The company had a trading volume of 179,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,444. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 184.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.