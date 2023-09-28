Eastern Bank Acquires 2,334 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.58. 141,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $402.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

