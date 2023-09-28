Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.9% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

SBUX traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. 677,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,172,474. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

