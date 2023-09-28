Krilogy Financial LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after buying an additional 95,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.39. 302,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

