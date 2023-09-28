Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 32,326 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,230,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 781,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

