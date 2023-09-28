Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.60% of LSB Industries worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 38,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. LSB Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.46.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). LSB Industries had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LXU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

