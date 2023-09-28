Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 395,166 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 144,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,678. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

