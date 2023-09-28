Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. 5,256,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,168,541. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

