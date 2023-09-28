Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 26,466 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 1.42% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 146.0% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,137. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

