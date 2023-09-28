Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,010 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 430,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,145. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

