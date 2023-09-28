Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 11,242 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 921,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 917,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.14. 31,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,205. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In related news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

