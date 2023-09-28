Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 226,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.