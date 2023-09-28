Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.04. 44,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,391. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

