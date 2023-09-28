Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,322,000 after purchasing an additional 296,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 42.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,562,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,826 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.51. 51,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $137.82.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on J. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,803,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.