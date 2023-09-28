Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

