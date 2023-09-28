AHL Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Shares of WMT opened at $162.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

