AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.6% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

T opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

