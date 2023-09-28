AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 5.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 52.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,736 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after buying an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

