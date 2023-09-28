Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases Shares of 3,233 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

