First County Bank CT Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of First County Bank CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

