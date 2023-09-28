TFB Advisors LLC Buys 6,885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $658,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.5% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 949,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

