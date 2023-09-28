Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 13.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $18,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.