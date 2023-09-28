Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

