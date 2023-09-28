TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX updated its Q4 guidance to $2.40-2.90 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.90 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 3.0 %

SNX opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,300,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $217,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,499,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,738,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $740,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock valued at $222,785,736. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

