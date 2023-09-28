Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 109.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

