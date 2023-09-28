Weaver Consulting Group Sells 524 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

IDU stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

