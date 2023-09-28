MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 28.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.46%.

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLKN. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

