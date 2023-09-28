BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.6% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $644.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,406. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.96.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

