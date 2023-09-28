Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,836,441. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -156.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.27%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

