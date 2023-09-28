Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

