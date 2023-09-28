Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

