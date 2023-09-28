ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.86. 14,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,754. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

