Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 212 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $103.15. 162,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,750. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.73.

Read Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.