ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys 87 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.95. The company had a trading volume of 88,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,574. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.54.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

