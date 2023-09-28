iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after purchasing an additional 135,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,142,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,958,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,387 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,189 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

