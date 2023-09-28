ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.65% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 61,567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 102.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,198. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

