SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.13. 320,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,622. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

