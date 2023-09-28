Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $57.37 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $57,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.54. 274,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,134. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

