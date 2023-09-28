SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $173.61. 2,381,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.