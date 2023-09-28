iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,641 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,287,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

