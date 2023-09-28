Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after buying an additional 11,698,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after buying an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after buying an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,286. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

