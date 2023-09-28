Krilogy Financial LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,490. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

