Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 11,450 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,239,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 394,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 741,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 399,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock remained flat at $20.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 394,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,525. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0584 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

